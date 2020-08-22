Judith Dale: Vandenberg Air Force Base – Into the future, a look at the past

Since Vandenberg Air Force Base has been in the news as a site for the U.S. Space Force, a neighbor who is new to the area asked if I would write about its origin.

The present base is much more than just a military establishment; it encompasses over 90,000 acres and contains some of the highest quality habitat remaining in central California.

It has many valuable cultural and ecological treasures that the government is responsible for protecting and preserving.

For example, there are 42 miles of pristine coastline, 9,000 acres of sand dunes, 5,000 acres of wetlands, more than 1,600 irreplaceable prehistoric archaeological resources, 14 ancient rock art sites, a National Historic Landmark, five Native American Chumash village sites, a national historic trail, as well as 26 Cold War-era complexes. Additionally, the base protects more than 15 different endangered or threatened species.

Camp Cooke, 1941

During World War II, the United States realized it needed to increase its capability to develop and train with armored tanks and infantry forces. The Army looked for a suitable location to build a new base that was remote from populated areas yet easily accessible.

The triangle between Lompoc, Guadalupe and Santa Maria was perfect.