This year's Julefest parade, dubbed "Hyggelig: A Cozy Christmas," will roll through downtown Solvang doling out Christmas cheer on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Parade entrants are being sought — marching bands, individuals, groups, businesses, equestrians, etc. There is no charge to participate.
Parade line up starts at 10:15 a.m. in the Veterans Hall parking lot, and begins at 11 a.m. when it will turn west on Mission Dr., south on Fourth Street, east on Copenhagen, north on Alisal, west on Mission back to the Veterans Hall.
To participate in the parade, complete the form found online at
files.constantcontact.com/f98e9aad001/38067278-31ae-42a1-921b-1200c2756495.pdf?rdr=true
The form must then be mailed to: Kim Jensen, 1679 Copenhagen Dr., Solvang, or email to
Kim@ingeborgs.com
Photos: Solvang's Julefest celebration kicks off with parade down Alisal Road
120421 Solvang parade 02.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Nimbus Motorcycle Club riders give high-fives to spectators Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood, Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 01.JPG
Updated
Nov 16, 2022
Artificial snow and spice samples fly from the Solvang Spice Merchant float during the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood, Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 03.JPG
Updated
4 hrs ago
Participants in the Jacobson Dairy Equine Center entry march Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood, Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 04.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Katie Gorndt, vice president of Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital, waves and gives out hand sanitizer Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood, Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 05.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Solvang Mayor Charlie Uhrig rides on top of a truck in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood, Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 06.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Mike Rodriguez livestreams preparations for the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang
Len Wood, Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 07.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Bill Gnekow and his grandson Sterling Bitting, 4, ride on the Vikings of Solvang float Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 08.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Garcia Dance Studio performers wave from the back of a truck Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 09.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Santa waves to spectators at the end of the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 10.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Yadira Anglin and her son Maverick, 7, pose for a picture with the Grinch in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 11.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Performers from the Fossemalle Dance Studio entertain spectators on Copenhagen Drive during the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 12.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
A performer with Cruz Dance and Entertainment waves in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 13.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Participants in the Capuchin-Franciscans entry talk during the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 14.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Spectators scramble for Swedish Candy Factory samples in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 15.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Pirate Youth Football League and Cheerleaders march Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 16.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Participants in the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church wave Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 17.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
A spectator watches the 2021 Julefest Parade on Copenhagen Drive in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 18.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Vikings of Solvang float riders call out to spectators Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 19.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
A spectator bundles up in the cold on Alisal Road to watch the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 20.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Participants in the Antisocial Stangs entry drive in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 21.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Participants in a City of Solvang entry wait Saturday for the start of the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 22.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
CASA of Santa Barbara County float riders wave in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 23.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Participants in the Vandenberg Gymnastics Team entry march Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 01.JPG
Updated
Aug 16, 2022
Solvang City Council members Mark Infanti, left, and Jim Thomas ride in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang. Infanti is running for the mayoral seat to replace current mayor, Charlie Uhrig, who previously announced he will not run for reelection.
Len Wood, Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 25.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Lachlan Kaminski ,1 1/2, rides in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 26.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Lucky Clover 4H wagon riders wave in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 27.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
A vintage fire truck from St Francis Ranch drives Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 28.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
The Color Guard from the American Legion Post 160 leads the start of the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 29.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Band members in the Lawndale High School Marching Cardinals play Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 30.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Spectators watch the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 31.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Dogs march in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 32.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Participants in the Jacobson Dairy Equine Center entry ride Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 33.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Participants in the Solvang Senior Center entry wave in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 34.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Boscutti Ballet Theatre performers march Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 35.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Participants from Lemos Feed & Pet Supply ride Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 36.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Participants in the Alisal Ranch entry wave in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 37.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
A dancer from the Garcia Dance Studio performs Saturday in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
120421 Solvang parade 38.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Participants ride in the 2021 Julefest Parade in Solvang.
Len Wood Contributor
Photos: Solvang's Julefest ends with traditional Christmas tree burn at Old Mission Santa Inés
010722 Solvang tree burn 02.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
A Santa Barbara County firefighter throws a late-arriving Christmas tree onto the burn pile Friday night, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood, Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 01.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Santa Barbara County firefighters use flares to light a Christmas tree Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood, Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 03.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Spectators watch Christmas trees burn Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood, Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 04.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Trek Miles, 7, shields his eyes with sunglasses as he watches Christmas trees burn Friday in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood, Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 05.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
A firework left in a pile of Christmas trees ignites Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 06.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Spectators shield themselves from the heat as they watch Christmas trees burn Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 07.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
A spectator makes a video of Christmas trees burning Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 08.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
A spectator carries holiday lights as he watches Christmas trees burn Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 09.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
A Santa Barbara County firefighter use a flare to light a Christmas tree Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 10.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Santa Barbara County firefighters use flares to light a Christmas tree Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 11.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Santa Barbara County firefighters use flares to light a Christmas tree Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 12.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
A demonstration Christmas tree burns for spectator Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 13.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Santa Barbara County firefighters use flares to light a pile of Christmas trees Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 14.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Spectators watch Christmas trees burn Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 15.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Spectators watch Christmas trees burn Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 16.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
A spectator carries holiday lights as he watches Christmas trees burn Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 17.JPG
Updated
Jun 22, 2022
Spectators watch Christmas trees burn Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor