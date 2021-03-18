You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Purisima Mission reopens visitor's center, some historic rooms
0 comments

La Purisima Mission reopens visitor's center, some historic rooms

  • 0
Village Days at La Purisima Mission, Sat Aug. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Buy Now

A man takes a photo of La Purisima Mission.

 Staff file

La Purísima Mission Visitor Center and selected historical rooms at La Purisima Mission State Historic Park now are open to the public at limited capacity, according to park officials on Thursday.

The park was forced to close the visitor's center and historical rooms and cancel all guided tours in March 2020 to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite open trails and a limited reopening of park assets, park officials stress that visitors should continue following the safety recommendations of public health officials. Such recommendations include staying at least 6 feet away from other visitors. 

La Purisima Mission State Historic Park is located at 2295 Purisima Road in Lompoc.

For more information, contact the park at 805-733-3713 or visit www.lapurisimamission.org

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Jamie Edlin: Putting passion to practice at Bindi Farms
Columns

Jamie Edlin: Putting passion to practice at Bindi Farms

  • Updated

“Some people see what I’m doing as a lot of work and expense with few rewards,” Lauren explained. “But my reward is love. I can’t imagine any other work that I’d do for 16 hours a day and be able to get up and do it again the next day.”

Mary Ann Brundidge
Obituaries

Mary Ann Brundidge

Our loving and caring mother, grandmother, and aunt, Mary Ann Brundidge, passed away on January 24th, 2021 At age 83. She was born in Fulton, …

Elizabeth "Lisa" Schrader
Obituaries

Elizabeth "Lisa" Schrader

With a generous and loving soul, Lisa Schrader brought kindness and happiness to those around her. Lisa went out of her way to bring her best …

Chauncey A. Peterson
Obituaries

Chauncey A. Peterson

On January 30, 2021, Chauncey A. Peterson passed away peacefully of natural causes. Chauncey was born on February 1, 1926 in Duluth, Minnesota…

Laurene Campbell Roberts
Obituaries

Laurene Campbell Roberts

Laurene Joy Campbell Roberts, Rene, Grandma Rene, Ma, Momo, passed away on Sunday, March 7th in Santa Barbara, California with Family by her side.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News