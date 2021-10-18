More than a year after the death of Brea — a longhorn steer who lived at La Purisima Mission for nearly 20 years — the historic park has welcomed two newcomers, Pismo and Adobe, who roam the same grounds their giant predecessor did.

The mission on Friday made an uplifting announcement on Facebook to a community that has mourned Brea since his death on Aug. 15, 2020.

"You may have noticed that some new residents have joined us at the mission. We would like to formally introduce our new longhorn steers, Pismo and Adobe!"

Some members of the public expressed residual sadness over Brea's absence. One commented, "I hope they are as social and friendly as Brea. He was a love!"

Others greeted the news with joy. "We have met, beautiful animals and great names!" one commented, while others wrote, "They are beautiful" and "Hi boys, see you soon."

According to historical records, cattle were an important part of the mission system as tallow and raw hides were valuable trade items.

Approximately 12,600 longhorn cattle roamed La Purisima in 1820, mission officials noted.