Landsat 9 successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:12 a.m. aboard United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket, marking the satellite program's 50th anniversary and ULA's 2,000th launch from the Western Range, officials said.
Despite a foggy morning, the joint-agency mission conducted by NASA and the United States Geological Survey blasted off on schedule from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex 3, headed for Earth's orbit.
According to officials, the $885 million Landsat 9 mission will replace the Landsat 7 satellite, which has been in orbit since 1999, and will provide greater detail of Earth’s land surface from space.
The NASA and USGS Landsat 9 satellite is now scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sept. 23, a week later than initially pla…
Bundled in a coat and a pair of gloves splattered with paint, artist and Lompoc Mural Society curator Ann Thompson, held a thin paintbrush and carefully applied the last lines of black paint to the solar array panel of a small satellite depicted on the giant Landsat mural located on I Street and Ocean Avenue in downtown Lompoc.
The anticipated liftoff of the Landsat 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base has been pushed back to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, according to ag…
