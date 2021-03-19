Late Michael Balaban honored with scholarship program benefiting Santa Ynez High seniors

A total of $5,000 in scholarships will be awarded to two Santa Ynez High School seniors in honor of longtime Valley resident and community leader Michael Balaban, who died in March 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Applications for the 2021 Michael Balaban scholarship now are being accepted.

The scholarship program, funded by the Balaban Family Trust, is based on GPA and a written essay portion. One graduating senior with a GPA of 2.5 or above and another with a GPA of 3.5 or above will be awarded $2,500. Recipients will be announced May 19.

According to Jude Holthaus, Balaban's grandson and a current senior at Santa Ynez High School, his grandfather was "always out in the community fighting on behalf of others facing injustice."

"A motto that he lived by was 'Think globally and act locally,'" said Jude, referring to a phrase coined by Scottish conservationist Patrick Geddes that urges people to consider the health of the planet while taking action in their own communities.

The legacy scholarship honors Balaban's local impact, including his founding of Camp Unity, a summer program created in 2000 that encourages young people to respect and celebrate diversity. Balaban also founded the Santa Barbara County Community Relations Commission in 1991 and served on the boards of People Helping People and the Santa Barbara Anti-Defamation League. Balaban was named Santa Ynez Valley Man of the Year in 2005.

Applicants are sought who share a desire to promote tolerance and respect surrounding race, religion, gender identity, socioeconomic status, and physical disabilities.