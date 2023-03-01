Dear Heloise: What is the difference between frosting, ganache and glaze on a cake? -- Ava W., Montgomery County, Mississippi
Ava, ganache is thinner than frosting, but not as thin as you would find a glaze. A glaze should set on the cake, but it won't become as firm as frosting. This is because it has a much lower sugar content.
You can pour a ganache while it's still slightly warm over a cake and get a beautiful, smooth finish. However, if the ganache is too warm, it will run off the cake.
There are actually three types of ganache: white, milk and dark chocolate, with white being more versatile than the other two. But the milk and dark chocolate ganache have a deep, rich chocolate taste. -- Heloise
BAKING SODA TO THE RESCUE
Dear Heloise: Recently, I bought my first house at an auction, and while I'm thrilled to be a new homeowner, I am having trouble cleaning out my bathtub. When I ask my mother about cleaning products, she suggested I contact you for useful but cheap ways to keep this place clean after the remodeling is done. So, can you suggest something to clean the bathtub without wearing away the finish on the tub? -- J. Henry G., Metairie, Louisiana
J. Henry, spray the tub with water first. Then, using a sponge and a generous amount of baking soda, start scrubbing the inside of the tub in a circular motion. Be sure to scrub the water taps as well.
After you've given the bathtub a good scrub, use a spray bottle filled with vinegar and spray the places you scrubbed with baking soda. You'll see it foaming, but don't worry -- it's helping to release some of the dirt that's stuck on. When the fizzing stops, rinse the inside using the shower or showerhead, and you'll see a much cleaner tub.
If you like easy, economical ideas for keeping your home clean, plus a few recipes, then you need to get a copy of my pamphlet "Heloise's Baking Soda Hints and Recipes."
SPLATTER, SPLATTER, WHAT'S THE MATTER?
Dear Heloise: I routinely use my hand mixer for many kitchen tasks, but unfortunately, I would always make a mess, with bits and pieces flying all over my counter and backsplash. Cleaning up became a real chore!
One day, my husband suggested that I place the bowl in the sink. Now, I just rinse out the sink instead of half the kitchen. -- Jean W., Royal Oak, Michigan
CLOTHESPINS IN THE KITCHEN
Dear Heloise: I've found that clothespins have a lot of uses, especially in my kitchen. I use them to:
1. Keep any bag closed after opening.
2. Keep a cookbook open at the page I'm reading from.
3. Use four of them to raise the lid on a pot so steam can escape.
4. Keep wax paper secure around a bowl.