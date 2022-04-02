Downtown Solvang was filled with frenzy Saturday as 10 professional Lego builders worked to construct the best build during the city's inaugural building competition.

Onlookers swarmed competitor project tents to witness local history in the making. Each builder was tasked with fabricating a creative version of one of Solvang's five Danish bakeries with colorful plastic bricks.

The weekend event picks back up at noon Sunday, when judging will take place at the Solvang Visitor Center, 1639 Copenhagen Drive.

An awards ceremony celebrating the top three builders is set to follow at 1 p.m.

The Lego brand was founded in 1932 by Danish carpenter Ole Kirk Christiansen. The event is a nod to Solvang's Danish heritage.