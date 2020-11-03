Locals flock to Santa Ynez drive-in event on Halloween night

Nearly 60 families on Halloween night turned out in costumes to experience a cinematic screening of the movie "Casper" beneath the Santa Ynez stars.
The socially distant event, hosted by the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce, invited families to comfortably watch the Halloween-themed flick on an oversized screen from the comfort of their vehicles.
The outdoor family drive-in movie event was held in lieu of the annual Halloween Street Faire, which every year takes place in downtown Santa Ynez, according to Chamber Executive Director Linda Small.
"Folks were following COVID-19 protocols. We walked the lanes to check cars were in their safety bubbles and masks were worn if stepping outside," Small said. "We had rules on the big screen, too, as a reminder."
This year's event was sponsored by the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Rec, jeweler Ian Rene of Forever Posh, Valley Oak Industries, Village Property, O’Connor Pest Control, El Rancho Market, Owens and Thore Tax Professionals.
In addition to treat bags, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians provided the use of its tribal land for the community event, Small said.
110520 SY Halloween Casper Showing 2
110520 SY Halloween Casper Showing 3
110520 SY Halloween Casper Showing 4
110520 SY Halloween Casper Showing 6
110520 SY Halloween Casper Showing 5
110520 SY Halloween Casper Showing 1
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
Dear Doctors: My uncle tested positive for the coronavirus last winter and wound up in the hospital. He was lucky, and he recovered, but it is six months later and he still is not completely better. He says he's what's known as a "long-hauler." Can you please explain what that is, and why it happens?
While the aim to improve mental health resources for local schools remains central to his campaign, Murkison, who is Black, said he also hopes to cast a wider net on youth representation and diversity while serving on the school board.
"I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. And I still feel the same way. I’m not worried about COVID-19. We’ve been making preparations at Cottage Santa Ynez since the beginning of the pandemic...
1 of 6
A carload of family members dressed as the Care Bears await the screening of "Casper" at the Santa Ynez drive-in event on Halloween night. For more photos see A5.