050223 Tell Me A Story.jpg

Local literary talents to perform at the May 21 reading salon, "Tell Me a Story," include author and writer Cynthia Carbone Ward, writer and performer Sue Turner-Cray, and playwright and film writer Gerald DiPego.

 Contributed

Three storytellers are inviting local listeners to stop in for an evening of wine and tales at the reading salon, "Tell Me a Story," slated for Sunday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Local literary talents to perform include: Cynthia Carbone Ward, author and writer of "Still Amazed"; Sue Turner-Cray, actress, writer and performer of the one-woman show "Manchester Girl," other plays and TV film roles; and Gerald DiPego, playwright and film writer of "Phenomenon," "Message in a Bottle," "The Forgotten," and "154 and Paradise."

Attendees will be invited to enjoy a glass of wine with storytelling.

The event is located at The Grand Room, at 181-D Industrial Way, Buellton (adjacent to Industrial Eats).

Tickets are $20 per person. Only cash accepted at the door.

The event benefits the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School PTSA. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0