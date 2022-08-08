Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association will celebrate National Honey Bee Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Flying Goat Cellars Tasting & Art Salon, 1520 E. Chestnut Court in Lompoc.

Attendance is free and open to members of the public.

During the event, local beekeepers will be on hand to offer local expertise and education on beekeeping that includes viewing of a self-contained observation beehive and honey tasting.

Local raw unfiltered honey also will be available for purchase in several sizes, with or without honeycomb, according to the association.

National Honey Bee Day was started in 2009 by a small group of beekeepers who petitioned for and obtained a formal proclamation by the USDA honoring honeybees and beekeeping. The day is marked on the third Saturday of August and serves as an opportunity to build community awareness of the bee industry through education and promotion.

The Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association, which meets on the second Tuesday of each month at Flying Goat Cellars, exists to promote beekeeping through best management practices, education and mentoring of people about honeybees and beekeeping. The group also serves to increase public awareness of environmental concerns affecting honeybees.

The annual membership fee is a suggested donation of $10 per family.

For additional information, contact winery owner Kate Griffith at kate@flyinggoatcellars.com or 805-588-0996.

