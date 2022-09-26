The Lompoc Theatre Project is bringing back the Lompoc Chalks Festival after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.
This year's family-friendly event is slated to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21 to 23, at the Lompoc Airport and will feature local and out-of-town chalk artists, food trucks, a vendor faire and kids corner.
The event is free and open to the public.
Attendees will be invited to watch the artists in action over the course of the weekend and enjoy live entertainment on-site.
Featured on stage will be performances by Garcia Dance Studio, Live and Love Dance Productions, Lompoc High School Dance Company, as well as local musicians, including Too Little Too Late, Skunk Puppy, Whose House is This?, and Radiation Invasion.
According to Barbara Satterfield, president of the Theatre board and chair of the Lompoc Chalks, featured artist Delphine Anaya, who travels the country creating extraordinary chalk art, is set to return this year.
Satterfield explained that moving the event this year to the airport from its former downtown location site has several advantages.
“The airport provides a larger space to easily support the different aspects of the festival," she said, noting that it also offers a premium surface for the artists to work on. "There is plenty of parking and we will have use of a hanger for seating, entertainment and displays."
Ultimately, Satterfield said the goal is to one day host the event at the downtown theatre parking lot — "but that won’t happen until we are able to resurface it," she noted.
Major event sponsors include Grocery Outlet and the Santa Barbara Bowl Outreach.
Sponsorship opportunities still are available and would assist organizers with providing accommodations for out-of-town artists to join local talent.
Sponsorship information is available at lompoctheatre.org/chalks, or by contacting Satterfield at Lompocchalks@gmail.com.