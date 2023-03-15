The 75th anniversary series of the Lompoc Concert Association will conclude Saturday, March 18 with a season-closing performance by Alias Brass Quintet at the First United Methodist Church, 925 N. F Street.
Alias Brass is a collaboration of five acclaimed musicians /educators known for performing diverse elements of classical music, modern pop-culture (and all things in between), having dazzled audiences across North and South America.
Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the door, and are $25 for adults and $5 for students with ID. Active duty military pay $15.
For more information, call 805-588-5971 or visit www.lompocconcert.org.