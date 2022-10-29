The Lompoc Concert Association's 75th anniversary season continues with an upcoming performance by classic guitarists, the Park Brothers, on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Additionally, local teen Melody Hilario, 2022 Santa Barbara County Teen Star winner, will open the concert with a voice number.
The event will take place at First United Methodist Church, 925 N. F St., Lompoc.
California natives Alex and Wesley Park studied as a duo under the tutelage of one of the world’s preeminent masters of the classical guitar, Christopher Parkening, according to a concert spokeswoman.
The Park's have performed for audiences on the East Coast, Canada and Europe.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for students and $15 for active military, and can be purchased at the door.
Doors open a 6:45 p.m.
For more information, contact the association at 805-588-5971 or email lompocconcertinfo@gmail.com
Lompoc Valley Middle School student Melody Hilario on Feb. 27 beat out the competition and was named Teen Star's 2022 during the live contest finale held in Santa Barbara at The Granada Theatre.