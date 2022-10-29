The Lompoc Concert Association's 75th anniversary season continues with an upcoming performance by classic guitarists, the Park Brothers, on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, local teen Melody Hilario, 2022 Santa Barbara County Teen Star winner, will open the concert with a voice number.

The event will take place at First United Methodist Church, 925 N. F St., Lompoc.

California natives Alex and Wesley Park studied as a duo under the tutelage of one of the world’s preeminent masters of the classical guitar, Christopher Parkening, according to a concert spokeswoman.

The Park's have performed for audiences on the East Coast, Canada and Europe.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for students and $15 for active military, and can be purchased at the door.

Doors open a 6:45 p.m.

For more information, contact the association at 805-588-5971 or email lompocconcertinfo@gmail.com