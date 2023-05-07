Lompoc's annual Flower Festival will return to Ryon Memorial Park Thursday, June 22 through Sunday, June 25, featuring games, carnival rides, vendors, food booths and a schedule of live musical performances by local musicians.

Vendor booth application are available at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com/flower-festival/applications, or stop by the Lompoc Valley Festivals Association at 414 W. Ocean Ave.

For more information, contact 805-735-8511.

For a list of participating food vendors and the live entertainment schedule, visit lompocvalleyfestivals.com.

