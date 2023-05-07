Photos: 69th annual Lompoc Flower Festival kicks off Friday at Ryon Park Locals turned out at Ryon Memorial Park Friday afternoon to kick off a return to tradition with Lompoc's 69th annual Flower Festival. The week…

Lompoc's annual Flower Festival will return to Ryon Memorial Park Thursday, June 22 through Sunday, June 25, featuring games, carnival rides, vendors, food booths and a schedule of live musical performances by local musicians.

Vendor booth application are available at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com/flower-festival/applications, or stop by the Lompoc Valley Festivals Association at 414 W. Ocean Ave.

For more information, contact 805-735-8511.

For a list of participating food vendors and the live entertainment schedule, visit lompocvalleyfestivals.com.