Lompoc leaders dedicate new track and field to community with team relay

"This is amazing," Osborne said. "This is exactly what both Ashley and Doug [Sorum] said — the community deserves this. It gives the public an opportunity to come out and utilize the facility and feel they have a safe place to walk and exercise and socialize."

The Lompoc Unified School District, which owns the nearly $4 million dollar facility dedicated for public use, has entered into a possible long-term partnership with the city of Lompoc after the City Council on March 16 unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding.

Costa, who graduated from Lompoc High School in 2005, said for her the project is personal.

"I remember my graduation day; graduation day takes place here," Costa said. "And it's such a big deal. I remember walking down the rough, red track and getting dirty. Walking across the dirt you couldn't wear high heels because they didn't want you to sink in — and even still, we loved it."

For Costa, Lompoc pride runs deep.

"For me, it feels good to be able to invest in something that helped me develop," she said, remembering her days as a Lompoc High student. "This was such a big piece of my story — everyone remembers high school and high school graduation. It feels really great to give back. This belongs to Lompoc."

Caitlin Boyle, co-owner and operator of CrossFit Ohana in Lompoc, and her 12-year-old daughter, Taylor Savella, both took a few laps around the new track and tried out the exercise stations located in the fitness zone.