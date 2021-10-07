A new exhibit at the Lompoc Library showcases samples of sand gathered from various U.S. states, Europe, the Middle East, Mexico, Norway, Iceland and Greenland, according to exhibitor Jana Hunking.

"I have just put up a display of over 100 sand samples from many of the major beaches in California, from San Diego to San Francisco, especially the Central Coast ones," said Hunking, a local resident and retired science teacher at Vandenberg Middle School.

"Samples of sand from California and around the world" will be on display through the month.

"Several will have rocks and pictures that will show where some of the sand originated," said Hunking, noting that viewers should look out for some unusual samples gathered from the Peat Bog fire that occurred in 2000 near Vandenberg Space Force Base; local diatomaceous earth; salt from Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah; and gypsum sand near White Sands, New Mexico. Exotic coral sand from an island in the Pacific Ocean also is included in the display.

Hunking said her collection, which is set inside a large glass display at the library's entryway, has been a hobby of hers for several years, sparked by a natural inclination to educate while sharing the diversity of sand with others.

The Lompoc Library is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday.