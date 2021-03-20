You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc Recreation Division hosting drive-through Easter egg hunt
Lompoc Recreation Division hosting drive-through Easter egg hunt

GALLERY: Easter 2016 - The eggs never stood a chance
Amaya Coiner, 7, and Adalee Coiner, 5, pose for a photo with the Easter Bunny at Lompoc's annual Easter egg hunt in 2016. 

 Bill Morson, Contributor

The city of Lompoc Recreation Division in collaboration with Kiwanis Club of Lompoc will host a socially distanced, drive-through Easter egg hunt at Ryon Memorial Park on Saturday, April 3. 

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and is free and open to all children 12 and younger while supplies last.

Participants are invited to wave at the Easter Bunny and take home a treat bag filled with candy eggs and other goodies.

By request, Lompoc Recreation Division staff will take photos of the Easter Bunny near a participant’s vehicle, and share them on the recreation division’s Facebook page.

To ensure the safety of all participants, the following rules will be in effect:

  • Vehicles must enter the park off of Cypress Avenue and South O Street and follow the traffic route (participants are asked to avoid using Ocean Avenue).
  • Motorists are asked to drive with extreme caution and obey all traffic laws.
  • All participants must remain in their vehicle. There will be no pedestrian traffic allowed.
  • If participants are wearing masks and feel comfortable, they may roll down their windows to wave “hello” to the bunny.
  • Guidelines may vary or change.

The event is sponsored in part by Toyota of Lompoc and Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park of Santa Maria.

For more information, contact Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.

 

