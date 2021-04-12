Lompoc, Santa Ynez Valley libraries await green light for reopening

Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley library staff are eagerly awaiting a reopening date as statewide COVID-19 vaccination rates climb and restrictions loosen.

Although there is no firm date yet, library director Sarah Bleyl believes they will be welcoming patrons sooner than later.

"I feel like we're ready," Bleyl said. "But, I want us all to be safe. If we need to take baby steps, we will."

In the meantime, Solvang, Buellton and main Lompoc library branches continue to offer online programming, book holds and sidewalk pickup service for those who order materials in advance.

Before a full reopening, according to Bleyl, protective plexiglass shields must be installed inside the Lompoc and Vandenberg Village branches to help reduce the spread of contagious, airborne germs in high-traffic areas, especially at countertops.

"We've been working with the facilities and purchasing departments to get them installed," said Bleyl, noting that the Vandenberg Village branch will require additional approvals to reopen due to its location within county jurisdiction.