Lompoc Theatre Project board president steps down, new members step up
Lompoc Theatre Project board president steps down, new members step up

Anne Ramsey, Lompoc Theatre Project board member, and Mark Herrier, talk about renovations inside the Lompoc Theatre in 2018.

 Len Wood, Staff file

The Lompoc Theatre Project board of directors has elected new members and tapped a new president after its former president stepped down to become the nonprofit group's first executive director, according to a spokeswoman. 

The organization has been working since 2011 to save the historic downtown Lompoc Theatre

During a virtual meeting in January, eight current board members elected Julie Schneringer, Jason Villalobos, Jay Salsburg and returning member Michelle Ball, to join the project. Board member Barbara Satterfield also was selected to replace Mark Herrier as board president.

Herrier, who was elected board president in 2014, has taken on the role of executive director of the nonprofit, according to the spokeswoman. Prior to his stint as president, Herrier served as a board member. 

“It has been an honor to serve as president of The Lompoc Theatre Project," Herrier said. "I am excited to continue as this organization’s first executive director. Without question, this pandemic has been devastating for everyone, especially nonprofits. But we started as a scrappy grassroots organization, and we were able to adapt to the ‘new reality’ and keep moving forward.”

Despite last year’s challenges, the project continues to see progress.

“As bad as 2020 was, we at the [Lompoc Theatre Project] wound up having a very big year,” Herrier explained. “For the first time in our history, we hired a team of architects and we will have their conceptual plans and an accurate construction budget completed by this spring. We also contracted with a professional grant writer and hope to have some exciting fundraising announcements soon.”

The spokeswoman said Herrier, who has volunteered to forgo a salary in 2021, will work closely with the board as members seek to raise $7.5 million for the restoration and reopening of the Lompoc Theatre.

A live telethon and variety show fundraiser is being planned for Friday, March 26.

Photos: Chalks Festival celebrates Lompoc's art scene

The first Lompoc Chalks Festival kicked off Friday and continued Saturday in downtown Lompoc. The event, which is serving as a fundraiser for the Lompoc Theatre Project, will wrap up with festivities scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Cypress Avenue and South H Street.

1 of 16

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

