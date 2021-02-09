Lompoc Theatre Project board president steps down, new members step up

The Lompoc Theatre Project board of directors has elected new members and tapped a new president after its former president stepped down to become the nonprofit group's first executive director, according to a spokeswoman.

The organization has been working since 2011 to save the historic downtown Lompoc Theatre.

During a virtual meeting in January, eight current board members elected Julie Schneringer, Jason Villalobos, Jay Salsburg and returning member Michelle Ball, to join the project. Board member Barbara Satterfield also was selected to replace Mark Herrier as board president.

Herrier, who was elected board president in 2014, has taken on the role of executive director of the nonprofit, according to the spokeswoman. Prior to his stint as president, Herrier served as a board member.

“It has been an honor to serve as president of The Lompoc Theatre Project," Herrier said. "I am excited to continue as this organization’s first executive director. Without question, this pandemic has been devastating for everyone, especially nonprofits. But we started as a scrappy grassroots organization, and we were able to adapt to the ‘new reality’ and keep moving forward.”