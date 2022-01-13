An event to commemorate the teachings and philosopy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held Monday at the Dick DeWees Center in Lompoc.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Committee is hosting the event that will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A series of keynote speakers will take the stage, including Pastor Peter Kang of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Pastor Donald Wesson of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, and the Rev. James Earl Cray with True Vine Bible Fellowship, in addition to Lompoc High School student Serena Battle.
Other speakers will include community group members, city officials, representatives with the Lompoc Police and Fire departments and the local YMCA.
King, a civil rights leader in the 1960s during the historic movement to end racial segregation in the United States, was an advocate of nonviolent protest and became the youngest man to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law on Nov. 2, 1983, and was first officially observed on the third Monday of January 1986 in honor of King's birthday.
The Lompoc event, themed “Out of the darkness, for a Better Tomorrow,” is in part sponsored by the Fund for Santa Barbara, and aims to honor both the historic leader and the diversity of the local community.
“It’s important that the legacy and the message of Martin Luther King Jr. is shared with our community now and into the future," said Pastor Ron Wiley of Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church. "We hope that our community can come together and celebrate his impact on the world at our annual event."
For more information or to help sponsor the event, contact Wiley at wileyrt2@cs.com or call 805-698-6010.
The Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center is located at 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
