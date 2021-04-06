You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc's AAUW branch hosting Earth Day panel discussion on climate change
Lompoc's AAUW branch hosting Earth Day panel discussion on climate change

The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women in collaboration with Citizens Planning Association of Santa Barbara County will host panel discussion “The Impacts of Climate Change on the Lompoc Valley" at 6:30 p.m. on Earth Day, April 22, via Zoom. 

Guest panelists will discuss the current and possible future impacts of climate change specific to the Lompoc Valley, according to an event spokeswoman. The discussion will be moderated by AAUW member and former Santa Barbara County 3rd District Planning Commissioner Marell Brooks.

The panel will include: Garrett Wong, Santa Barbara County Climate program manager for County Sustainability Division; Bill Buelow, program manager for the Santa Ynez River Groundwater Basin; Rob Hazard, Santa Barbara County Fire marshal; Mark Hartwig, Santa Barbara County Fire chief; and Kari Campbell-Bohard, local agriculturalist.

Questions will be taken after the presentations.

There is no charge to attend, but registration is required. To register, go to lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

