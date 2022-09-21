Longoria Wines in Lompoc will debut its recently renovated tasting room with a grand re-opening celebration from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, featuring live music, a food truck and Longoria wine.
The tasting room — located at 415 E. Chestnut Ave. — was originally a farmhouse built in 1913 that then became the JM Club, a diatomaceous earth-mining operation.
In 1982, Rick Longoria established the location as a winery with the vision of producing artisanal wines from Santa Barbara County vineyards.
Earlier this year, Longoria and his wife, Diana, sold the tasting room to Brooke and Lindsey Christian who plan to carry on the tradition of being family-owned and operated and dedicated to quality wine.
"With a tradition of 40 years of artistry in winemaking, we want to ensure the hospitality we offer helps showcase our wines," Brooke Christian said. "We are excited to be able to offer an elevated experience when tasting our wines and visiting Lompoc."