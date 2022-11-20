Los Alamos nonprofit Build Her Empire will host its inaugural community fundraising event, Los Alamos Flea, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Dec. 2 to 4 to benefit women and families in need around the Santa Ynez Valley.

The three-day festival will feature thrift shopping, live music, guest speakers, book signings, celebrated chefs and local wine offered at designated locations in Los Alamos, including The Depot Mall & Bar and Casa Dumetz Wines.

“With my experience generating revenue from meaningful events, the best way I can help address these issues is by harnessing the spotlight on Los Alamos to tell local stories and raise funds," said event host and founder Katie Smith-Adair, a Los Alamos implant from Brooklyn.

"My passion for the sustainability of reused and repurposed goods led me to launch our foundation with the Flea," she said. "We will continue to be aware of the evolving needs of our community and advance our programs to support Los Alamos.”

Smith-Adair said she was inspired to launch the event when tragedy struck three local families over the summer who were facing homelessness.

In July, three Los Alamos families lost their homes in a fire, with one of the victims being Kris Valentine, who explained that the experience "was the most devastating experience we could ever imagine."

Valentine said it pains her to know that "problems with fire, water, and cell phone infrastructure prevented the fire from being stopped sooner."

"The overall town’s and Katie’s support after this disaster has meant so much to us, but we are far from recovered and our family is so thankful the community is continuing to work to help us and other families in Los Alamos.”

Other partner nonprofits who will receive donations from the event include CASA, Feed the Valley, and the Los Alamos Foundation.

For the event schedule and to purchase tickets to the multi-day of events or make a donation, go to losalamosflea.com

