"The Accessible Outdoors" filmmakers visit the Arroyo Hondo Reserve for an initial run with the Freedom Trax that attaches to manual wheelchairs. Steve Schultz, NatureTrack docent, is center in his wheelchair navigating the trail on the property, surrounded by filmmaker Francisco Lopez, left; Adam Cox, right, with sound design; and Mitchka Saberi who is filming. Dennis Beebe, rear, is a longtime NatureTrack docent and helps the second wheelchair user with the new device on rugged terrain.