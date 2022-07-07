Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café has been recognized by Wine Spectator in the 2022 award category, "Best of Award of Excellence," for its outstanding wine program, a restaurant spokeswoman said.

According to the rules, recipients of the excellence award display excellent breadth across multiple winegrowing regions and/or significant vertical depth of top producers, along with superior presentation.

Restaurant owners Sam and Shawnda Marmorstein said they were honored to earn "the esteemed two glass award" for a second year.

"It feels great to be recognized for all the hard work that goes into creating such an extensive wine list," they said. "We look forward to pouring more local wines, along with wines from around the world, in hopes that they become new favorites for our customers in the years to come.”

The Los Olivos establishment joined 1,289 other restaurants around the globe that earned the same tile, 1,782 that earned the "Award of Excellence," and 97 winners of the "Grand Award" title.

