Midland School suspends horseback riding, adapts new trail system guidelines
Midland School suspends horseback riding, adapts new trail system guidelines

080619 Midland School 2

Midland School is located in Los Olivos.

 Courtesy of Midland School

Midland School has released a new set of guidelines requiring adoption by all trail system users amid COVID-19 concerns.

The school has added a temporary suspension on all trail horseback riding. 

The list of guidelines is as follows:

  • Do not use the trails if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, or if you are feeling sick.
  • Maintain a 6-foot distance from other people along the trail.
  • If you see trail-users heading your way, find an area where you can safely walk off the trail and let them pass. It doesn't hurt to smile and say hello, too.
  • Time your trail visit during less busy times of the day.
  • Keep your dogs on leash, away from other trail-users or left at home.
  • Stay in small family groups or alone while on the trail.
  • If the trailhead is packed or parking is hard to find, go somewhere else, or come back later. Overcrowding is the main reason that some trailheads are being closed. A few miles up Figueroa Mountain road there are some great hikes, such as the Zaca Catway, Fir Canyon Trail, and La Jolla Trail. If the trail is busy, then use this as an opportunity to discover lesser-known trails.

Updates can be found on Midland's Facebook page or website at midland-school.org/resources/

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

