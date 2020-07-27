Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Consider your objectives and follow the strategy you mapped out for the upcoming year. Pay less attention to what's going on around you and more to what you are trying to achieve. Resist any outside pressure. Make adjustments to ensure that you maintain control.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Gather knowledge, pick up skills and focus on what you want. Refuse to let an emotional incident result in an undesirable change. Keep the peace and avoid arguments.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A little will mean a lot. Consider your options and offer better alternatives. Intelligence will override inconsistency. Do what's right, and associate with those who bring out the best in you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Nurture essential relationships and make personal changes conducive to feeling and looking your best. Don't allow anyone to put you in a vulnerable position. Say no to demanding people.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- It will be hard to make up your mind and control your emotions. Learn from experience, and recognize what you must do to get what you want.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Tidy up unfinished business. Clear the way for better projects. Concentrate on long-term plans and contracts that can save you money or make you more of it. Show others what you have to offer.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Enhance your skills, technology and attitude, and you'll step into a position that suits your lifestyle. A change at home could boost your income.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't follow others. Consider what brings you the most joy and head in that direction. Personal improvements will give you the confidence to present and promote what you have to offer.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look over contracts and health, legal and money matters. Your attitude will determine the response you get. Question anything that doesn't sound realistic or honest before you make a commitment.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Make personal and physical changes that will add pizzazz and push you into the spotlight. Change begins with you, so stop waiting and start doing. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep everyone guessing. Don't commit to anything until you are sure it's what you want. If a change isn't going to make your life better, you are best off taking a pass.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't settle for less; if you want more, do what's necessary and don't complain. Be direct and do whatever it takes. Make independence a priority.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Evaluate your options and consider how best to use your skills to get ahead. Look at a partnership proposal carefully and familiarize yourself with the motives behind it before you get involved. (Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
