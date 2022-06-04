Annual horse training event The Movement will return to Buellton's Flag is Up Farms on June 17 and 18, with new programming planned for the fifth anniversary edition, an event spokeswoman said.
In-person attendance is limited to 50 VIP participants, she noted.
The event, themed Happiness, Health & Horses, will feature a variety of horse-related demonstrations and live sessions, and a new mountain trail course led by trail expert Mark Bolender.
Over the course of two days — June 17 and 18 — participants will observe the transformative gentling of wild horses, groundwork that includes the re-training of off-the-track thoroughbreds and other horses, as well as trailer loading — all at the hands of legendary horseman Monty Roberts, also an author and equestrian clinician.
A third day on June 19 is available for private individual sessions where attendees can put to practice what they have learned at the guidance of Roberts and other training experts on hand, according to the event schedule.
Participants seeking a private session or multiple sessions will be invited to bring their own horse or practice with a horse provided by Roberts' Mustang & Transition Horse program. The program trains feral horses in preparation for adoption.
To buy tickets to the event or for more information, go to montyroberts.com/movement/. Lunch is included on both program days.
Further questions may be directed to info@montyroberts.com or 805-688-6288.