Monty Roberts named Equine Industry Vision award finalist by American Horse Publications
Monty Roberts poses for a picture with Chrome, one of his horses, at Flag is Up Farms in Buellton in this 2020 photo file. The sixth annual horse training event, The Movement, will kick of Friday and run through Sunday.

 Len Wood, Contributor

Solvang horse training event The Movement will return to Flag is Up Farms Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 16-18, for a sixth year.

This year’s program will feature the starting process of horses, groundwork, ridden work across disciplines, riding a mountain trail course, and working equitation, according to the program.

From holistic health and hoof consults, to bodywork for the horse and for the rider — it’s all about health, happiness, and horses, a Monty's Roberts program spokeswoman said.

Tickets can be purchased online at montyroberts.com/movement/

For more information, contact Debbie Roberts at info@montyroberts.com or 949-632-1856.

 

