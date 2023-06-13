Solvang horse training event The Movement will return to Flag is Up Farms Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 16-18, for a sixth year.
This year’s program will feature the starting process of horses, groundwork, ridden work across disciplines, riding a mountain trail course, and working equitation, according to the program.
From holistic health and hoof consults, to bodywork for the horse and for the rider — it’s all about health, happiness, and horses, a Monty's Roberts program spokeswoman said.
Tickets can be purchased online at montyroberts.com/movement/
For more information, contact Debbie Roberts at info@montyroberts.com or 949-632-1856.