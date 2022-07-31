NatureTrack docents recently gathered at Cachuma Lake as part of the nonprofit's 11th annual docent appreciation day that involved cruisin' and rockin.'

Approximately 50 docents attended the daytime event on June 9 and were treated to lunch from El Rancho Market and live music by guitarist/singer Pam Fisher — also a NatureTrack docent "who provided some rocking good tunes to sing along with on the ride," a spokeswoman for the organization said.

Docents were invited aboard one of three pontoon boats for a two-hour cruise on the lake. The spokeswoman noted, "It was a picture-perfect day to enjoy the sights and sounds around the lake."

NatureTrack, a nonprofit educational organization headquartered in Los Olivos, provides free outdoor field trips to K-12 students as a supplement to classroom learning.

Founder Sue Eisaguirre, who launched the outdoor educational company in 2011, thanked volunteers for their committed service in helping to guide more than 70 field trips involving 3,500 students so far this year.

“We’ve been tracking now for 11 years, and we couldn’t have done it without all of you," Eisaguirre said, noting that each field trip requires one docent for every five students to maximize the experience for the kids.

Volunteers and supporters recognized by Eisaguirre included new Program Manager Abby Pickens, the 12 new docents who joined this year and board member Dennis Nord, who was acknowledged for his docent duties, nature journaling skills and for serving on the scholarship committee.

Eisaguirre announced that the $5,000 NatureTrack Nancy Sterns scholarship awardee — Brynley Ellsworth from Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria — will head to Brigham Young University in the fall.

Docents leading the way on the trails and beaches who were praised included: Rick, Toni and Christy Nichols; Dennis and Jess Beebe, Steve and Shannon Herbst; Margurite and Tom Tibbens; Carole Nord; Pam Fisher and Rocky Miller; Debra and Gene Johnson; Sara Klasky and David Schmidt; Steve and Lisa Palmer; and Pam and Sparky Miller.

Additionally, Pam and Don Layton and their children, Nikole and Ryan, were acknowledged for being part of NatureTrack "since Day 1," Eisaguirre said.

A five-year pin was presented to Barbara Young, and 10-year pins to Jess Beebe, Margie Popper, Elizabeth Quick and Steve Schultz.

Schultz, a master gardener and docent, uses a wheelchair and was the first to test out the organization's newest Freedom Trax device, proving it would be a great addition to the program.

As a result, devices were purchased with grants from the state and county along with funding from private donors. The new mobility program offers usage free of charge to other nonprofits.

With Beebe joining Schultz as "our Freedom Trax experts," Eisaguirre explained that teachers and students who use wheelchairs are now able to join NatureTrack field trips to beaches and trails.

She added that nearly 100 wheelchair users of all ages — up to 101 years old — have expressed gratitude for the chance to experience this new form of freedom.

Eisaguirre also thanked El Rancho owners Alfred and Kathleen Holzheu for providing lunch boxes at the event and for their service on the NatureTrack board. Christina Nelson of Pacific HR and Tina Collins, Mike Patarak and Dawna Davis also were recognized.

And for the first-time ever, multiple awardees claimed the annual Dan Conaway Docent of the Year Award. Steve Herbst and Margurite and Tom Tibbens will share the hand-painted 2022 gourd award.

As part of tradition, the inside of the gourd contains messages of appreciation from former winners — messages only known to recipients of the honor to make it that much more special, the spokeswoman said.

Los Olivos' NatureTrack Foundation wins Hollywood accolade for best short documentary NatureTrack Foundation in Los Olivos recently won silver for Best Short Documentary at the Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Awards & Festival in December, representing the nonprofit's first-ever award.