NatureTrack Film Festival (NTFF) will be kicking off its fifth annual film festival with a celebration at the five-star Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort in Goleta, from 6:30-10 p.m., Friday, Oct,6.
The event will feature new documentary Wild Waters, an after-party with lively conversation, live music, and light appetizers featuring Tito’s Handcrafted Vodka, M Special beer and local wine labels.
The weekend festival continues Saturday and Sunday Oct. 7 and 8 with screenings, panels, and Q&A sessions, followed by an awards presentation on Sunday evening.
Screening will be held at Fairview Theatre, 225 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, 93117, from Oct 6 through 8.
NatureTrack is currently offering a $150 all-access VIP festival pass during early bird dates — now through the beginning of August, according to festival organizers.
Once the films are chosen and announced in August, the VIP Festival Pass will increase to $200 per ticket, organizers noted.
The pass also provides access to all-access screening of nature documentaries to outdoor adventure films to narrative and animation films, both in Goleta and in Los Olivos on Saturday, Oct. 14. A one-day film festival will be held at the Los Olivos Community Organization Hall (formerly Grange Hall), 2374 Alamo Pintado Ave., Los Olivos.
To purchase tickets, visit naturetrackfilmfestival.org/tickets