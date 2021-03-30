NatureTrack offers new programming for grandparents, grandchildren to explore

NatureTrack invites grandparents and their grandchildren to hike and explore the natural world at Burton Mesa Ecological Reserve from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.
The easy hike program, offered in partnership with Buellton and Solvang Recreation, will be led in small groups by experienced naturalists.
Cost to participate is $5 for children with an adult.
Children and grandparents will meet 10 minutes prior to start time at the Buellton Rec Center, located inside Jonata Middle School at 301 2nd St.
Advance registration is required by March 31.
To register, visit buelltonrec.com/youth-programs/
