You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NatureTrack offers new programming for grandparents, grandchildren to explore
0 comments
alert top story

NatureTrack offers new programming for grandparents, grandchildren to explore

  • 0
032921 NatureTrack

Grandparents and their grandchildren are invited to together explore the Burton Mesa Ecological Reserve on Tuesday, April 6, as part of a new easy hike program offered by NatureTrack in partnership with Buellton and Solvang Recreation.

 Contributed Photo

NatureTrack invites grandparents and their grandchildren to hike and explore the natural world at Burton Mesa Ecological Reserve from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. 

The easy hike program, offered in partnership with Buellton and Solvang Recreation, will be led in small groups by experienced naturalists. 

Cost to participate is $5 for children with an adult.

Children and grandparents will meet 10 minutes prior to start time at the Buellton Rec Center, located inside Jonata Middle School at 301 2nd St.

Advance registration is required by March 31.

To register, visit buelltonrec.com/youth-programs/

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

William Comstock Brown Jr.
Obituaries

William Comstock Brown Jr.

William (Bill) Brown was born on Sept. 5, 1955, in Los Angeles, Calif., to William Comstock Brown Sr. and Betty Lou (Bundy) Brown. They moved …

Thomas Hale III
Obituaries

Thomas Hale III

Thomas Hale III, age 79, long time resident of Santa Ynez valley, passed away at Hillview Residence in Santa Maria, California, February 19, 2…

Mildred Joanne Meaux
Obituaries

Mildred Joanne Meaux

Mildred Joanne Meaux, known as Millie was born in Santa Barbara on August 16, 1949, to parents Charles and Eulalia Ochoa. Millie was the baby …

Robert E. "Bob" Lindquist
Obituaries

Robert E. "Bob" Lindquist

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Bob Lindquist passed away on on 2/5/21, at the age of 90, after a decade long stru…

Lynda Gantt: How has evolution affected human behavior?
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Lynda Gantt: How has evolution affected human behavior?

LYNDA GANTT - Even though the composition of the human brain is basically the same as it was in our ancient ancestors, the part of our brains that deals with emotion has, over time, evolved. However, modern humans have universal traits that we can trace back to our ancient ancestors because we still respond with fear when things go bump in the night.

Laurene Campbell Roberts
Obituaries

Laurene Campbell Roberts

Laurene Joy Campbell Roberts, Rene, Grandma Rene, Ma, Momo, passed away on Sunday, March 7th in Santa Barbara, California with Family by her side.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News