The City of Buellton will begin the bidding process on a $1.4 million construction project to retrofit a recently acquired property — the 3,400-square-foot historic Willemsen residence at 202 Dairyland Road — into an expansive new library.

Rose Hess, public works director and city engineer, returned to council in April with site plans estimating $1.4 million for a remodel vs. a ballpark estimate of $1.8 to $6.7 million for a complete overhaul. The latter would involve a tear down and rebuild.

Hess, during the April 27 council meeting, said that concept plans were 95% complete and near ready to entertain bids following approval from council members. She also noted that any changes to the plans would slow the process and result in redesign costs for the City.

Despite concerns Council Member Hudson Hornick raised about the property's multi-use features that would inherently draw visitors and increase traffic in the residential neighborhood, the council decided to move forward with current plans and budget in a 4-1 vote, with Hornick dissenting.

In addition to the library, the acreage is designated for a cultural center, events center, the SYV Children's Museum, meeting rooms, potential sports fields and a BMX track.

City Manager Scott Wolfe on Tuesday said that since the approval, concept plans were sent back to the architect for construction drawings and submission to Buellton's Planning Department for issuance of building permits. Wolfe noted that a third party reviewer was hired to handle the plan check process.

"We are planning to go out for bid on it," Wolfe said, " but first we're working on the parking lot project."

The lot, which is designed to accommodate 112 parking spaces, will locate on Sycamore Drive, which has no residences.

Traffic studies were conducted, and finally completed in late spring, Wolfe said, adding traffic engineers concluded the Dairyland Road Project would not significantly increase traffic and would only have minor impacts.

He said starting with construction of the parking lot first was essential to the overall project, as he didn't want the public to have a completed library building and no place to park.

"That would just be frustrating," Wolfe added.

He said the hope is to go out for bid on the parking lot in the next week or two, and once a contractor is hired, the same bidding process will kick off for the library.

The goal, Wolfe said, is to have everything complete by the end of the year, with anticipation of opening the library facility by end of year.

"Rose [Hess] said 'end of the year or very beginning of next year' but I'm saying end of year," Wolfe said, noting that perhaps the goal is "a little ambitious."