Los Olivos on Friday will welcome its newest wine tasting room Terre et Sang on Grand to the block, a mother/son duo who focuses on handcrafted Syrah and Grenache wines and blends produced in Santa Barbara.

The tasting room, at 2982 Grand Avenue, is located in an historic building in the heart of Los Olivos and represents a design aesthetic that melds early 20th century charm with an "experimentally modernist viewpoint."

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors to our new home where we can provide an immersive tasting experience,” said Dalita Harmon, mother and business partner to winemaker Duncan Harmon.

According to a company spokeswoman, Duncan Harmon without conventional training takes a rigorous approach to winemaking: refining, testing new techniques and pushing boundaries with unflinching precision.

The spokeswoman said he takes risks in the winery to develop his own bold, ethereal style, resulting in a compelling expression that highlights some of the great vineyards of the Santa Barbara region.

“Making wine from these legendary vineyards comes with great responsibility, and we hold ourselves to the highest standards to uncompromisingly express the uniqueness of each site,” Harmon said. “With Terre et Sang on Grand, we have the chance to share more about these sites and invite visitors to experience the wines in a relaxed setting.”

Starting Feb. 17, Terre et Sang on Grand is open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to "late-ish."

For more information or reservations, visit www.terreetsang.com