A near 7,000 square foot, state-of-the art building dedicated on Friday afternoon on the Santa Maria campus of Allan Hancock College will provide a space for students and staff in Pacific Conservatory Theatre technical theatre training program to create professional quality scenery, props, and costumes.
The Pacific Conservatory Theatre and Hancock celebrated the grand opening of the college’s new PCPA Stagecraft building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the facility which includes offices and work areas for carpentry, costume design, and set and prop construction and decoration.
“The modernity, effectiveness, safety and efficiency of these stagecraft spaces will not only have a powerfully positive impact on the program’s students and the scenery, properties and costume departments, but on every member of the PCPA company and the thousands of Central Coast community members that we serve from our stages,” said PCPA Artistic Director and Hancock Associate Dean Mark Booher.
After speeches and ribbon-cutting, attendees toured the new facility, which includes offices and work areas for carpentry, costume design, and set and prop construction and decoration.
The building also features specialized technology to ensure the work done inside its walls is safe and clean, including a state-of-the-art dust control vacuum system, an outdoor welding yard, dye stations, and a laundry area.
Construction on the building began in August of 2022, and cost $6.9 million. Funding for the building was provided by the voter-approved Bond Measure I. The facility was designed by 19six architects and built by Quincon Construction.