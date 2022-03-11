PCPA will host a community discussion, The Road Home, featuring nationally renowned authors Francisco Jimenez and Octavio Solis at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo St.

The event is free and open to the public, and attendees are required to wear face coverings while indoors.

The conversation is one of a number of free community events related to the performance of Solis’ play "Mother Road," which is being performed at the PCPA in Santa Maria starting Saturday, March 12.

The discussion will be moderated by Samuel Duarte, a local poet and director of Family Service Agency, where the featured authors will discuss their literary works that have been inspired by author John Steinbeck and life on the Central Coast.

Jiménez will share stories of his childhood, having immigrated with his family to California from Tlaquepaque, Mexico, as a child and working in the fields.

His works include "The Circuit: Stories from the Life of a Migrant Child," which has published in over 50 anthologies of literature, and a number of award-winning books. He currently serves as a professor of modern languages and director of the ethnic studies program at Santa Clara University.

Solis, a prominent Latino playwright, has authored over 20 plays, and is a recipient of numerous playwriting fellowships and awards.

He was raised in the borderlands of El Paso, Texas, and is the author of a recent memoir "Retablos, Stories from a Life Lived Along the Border."