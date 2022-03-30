PCPA is seeking youth performers of all ethnicities to join the cast of the production "The Sound of Music."
Auditions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 16, at PCPA’s rehearsal studios in the Columbia Business Center in Santa Maria.
Performers are asked to arrive at 9:45 a.m. to fill out paperwork, and will be seen in the order of arrival.
Callbacks are scheduled for Monday, April 18.
Young performers should prepare approximately 60 seconds of a song from a musical. The song must be memorized. Bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided.
Actors who are cast must be available for all rehearsals and performances of The Sound of Music from May 31 to July 31 in Santa Maria.
PCPA produces in adherence to Actors’ Equity Association guidelines and COVID safety protocols, and, therefore, may need to inquire into young performers' vaccination status.
Roles for the van Trapp children include:
- Friedrich (looks age 13 to 15)
- Louisa (looks age 12 to 14)
- Kurt (looks age 10 to 12)
- Brigitta (looks age 9 to 11)
- Marta (looks age 7 to 9)
- Gretl (looks age 5 to 7)
Actors selected for the von Trapp children will play large roles. They will be called to almost all rehearsals, and will be asked to miss some school during the week before opening in Santa Maria.
The Columbia Business Center is located at 890 E. Stowell Road, in Santa Maria, on the back side of the Shepard Eye Center.
For guidance with directions, contact 805-928-7731, ext. 4119.
"The Sound of Music" performance schedule is available at www.pcpa.org/TheSoundofMusic/.
For more information, contact the casting department at casting@pcpa.org.