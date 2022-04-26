PCPA will present its newest musical production, "Into the Woods," at the Marian Theatre in Santa Maria from Thursday, April 28, through Sunday, May 15.

The production, scripted by James Lapine and scored by Stephen Sondheim, features popular Brothers Grimm storybook characters — Cinderella, Rapunzel, Briar Rose, Snow White, Little Red Cap and a cameo appearance by Jack (and the Beanstalk) — in "a fractured fairytale like you’ve never seen," according to the storyline.

The cast of 20 plus includes Kitty Balay as Jack’s mother, Christen Celaya as Cinderella, Jennie Greenberry as The Witch, Eduardo Enrikez as the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince, Emily Trask as the Baker’s Wife, Erik Stein as Narrator/Mysterious Stranger and George Walker as the Baker.

When the Baker and the Baker's Wife learn that a witch’s curse has left them childless, the two set off on a journey into the woods to break the spell.

While on the way, their paths cross and stories interweave with that of Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk; and even the Big Bad Wolf. Wishes are granted, but the consequences follow closely behind.

The adventure through the dark magical forest is a journey to understanding as Sondheim's songs mark the stages of evolution reflected in each character's introspective dialogue after they have gained, lost and suffered, the spokesperson said.

The fairy tales also send the message, relative to the central song of the musical, that "No One Is Alone."

For more information "Into the Woods" runs from April 28 to May 15 at the Marian Theater in Santa Maria, 800 S. College Drive. Tickets range from $33.50 to $50, based on day and time, and may increase upon demand. Performances are subject to change. Tickets can be purchased at www.pcpa.org or by calling the box office at 805-922-8313. In addition, a pre-show talk is available on Wednesday, May 11, to offer patrons an opportunity to learn more about the production. Also, a Talkback Friday event is slated for Friday, May 13. The post-show, question-and-answer session will offer patrons a chance to connect with the cast and crew and learn more about the creative process of the production. The creative team includes musical director Michael Wilkins; choreographer Jay Brenneman; scenic designer Jason Bolen; costume designer Sara Curran Ice; lighting designer Jennifer “Z” Zornow; production stage manager Sarah Elizabeth Ford; and assistant director Kristina Melsheimer. "Into the Woods" is sponsored by the Jed and Diane Beebe, Linda Stafford Burrows, Craig Huseth, Suzanne and Ron Levy, and Dick and Patti Melsheimer.

