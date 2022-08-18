PCPA’s production of "Native Gardens" will play at the Marian Theatre from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3, then relocate to the Solvang Festival Theater stage for a weeklong run from Sept. 9 to 17.
The Marian Theatre is on Hancock College's Santa Maria campus at 800 S. College Drive, while the Solvang Festival Theater is at 420 2nd St.
The production, written by popular playwright Karen Zacarias, is a hilarious comedy about gardens and clashing cultures that turn friendly neighbors into feuding enemies, according to a PCPA spokesperson.
The story centers around characters Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and his wife, Tania, who are realizing the American dream as they unknowingly move next door to a pair of community stalwarts, Virginia and Frank.
A disagreement ensues over a long-standing fence line and spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege and entitlement. And in the end, no one comes out smelling like a rose.
It goes to show that "you can’t choose your neighbors," the spokesperson said.
The cast features Christen Celaya as Tania, Oscar Emmanuel Fabela as Pablo, Kitty Balay as Virginia, Andrew Philpot as Frank and Manny Fuerte as Landscaper.
The creative team includes director Catalina Maynard; scenic designer Jason Bolen; costume designer Eddy L. Barrows; lighting designer Cody Soper; sound designer Elisabeth Weidner; and production stage manager Suzanne Tyler.
The production is sponsored by Hancock College.
Tickets range from $43.50 to $62 based on day and time, and may increase upon demand. To purchase tickets, contact the box office at 805-922-8313, or visit www.pcpa.org.
Performances are subject to change, and the latest COVID guidelines will be posted on the website as performance dates approach.