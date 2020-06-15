You are the owner of this article.
Permits in the works for Solvang's 2020 4th of July parade
Permits in the works for Solvang's 2020 4th of July parade

Parade announcer and Solvang Rotary member Allan Jones announces entries to the crowd at the 2019 Solvang 4th of July parade.

 Frank Cowan Contributor

While this year's Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Festival has been cancelled due to pandemic concerns, approval for Solvang's Independence Day parade is moving forward, according to Solvang Rotary Club member and longtime Fourth of July parade announcer Allan Jones.

"The club plans on making the parade happen this year as long as full approvals can be obtained," Jones said. "The City leaders are excited and ready for it, along with so many in the community."

To help lighten the financial load, Solvang Rotary Club, which hosts the parade, is seeking sponsors to assist with covering the $3,500 cost that is usually recouped by the post-parade BBQ in Solvang Park, which may or may not be held this year due to safety restrictions.

Flat Fender Friends club president Dennis Beebe said that although the fireworks and other July 4 activities have been cancelled, car club members are ready to make their appearance at the Independence Day parade even if they are limited to one unit of military vehicles. 

To inquire about parade sponsorship or for more information, visit www.solvangrotary.com or email Allan Jones at allan@santaynezvalley.com

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

