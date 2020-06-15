Permits in the works for Solvang's 2020 4th of July parade

While this year's Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Festival has been cancelled due to pandemic concerns, approval for Solvang's Independence Day parade is moving forward, according to Solvang Rotary Club member and longtime Fourth of July parade announcer Allan Jones.

"The club plans on making the parade happen this year as long as full approvals can be obtained," Jones said. "The City leaders are excited and ready for it, along with so many in the community."

To help lighten the financial load, Solvang Rotary Club, which hosts the parade, is seeking sponsors to assist with covering the $3,500 cost that is usually recouped by the post-parade BBQ in Solvang Park, which may or may not be held this year due to safety restrictions.

Flat Fender Friends club president Dennis Beebe said that although the fireworks and other July 4 activities have been cancelled, car club members are ready to make their appearance at the Independence Day parade even if they are limited to one unit of military vehicles.

To inquire about parade sponsorship or for more information, visit www.solvangrotary.com or email Allan Jones at allan@santaynezvalley.com

+5 Santa Ynez High School grads wrap up 2020 with celebratory car parade Clad in black and gold, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School's class of 2020 showed their school spirit on Friday morning to celebrate what would have been their graduation day.

+8 Getting books in hands: Local libraries begin in-person services while awaiting reopen date Santa Barbara County public libraries are beginning the process of extending curbside pickup services to their respective communities, signaling an impending reopening nearly three months after the pandemic forced library closures and halted all in-person business.

Wildling Museum of Art and Nature waiving entry fees for photo competition Having launched its 11th biannual nature photography competition in April, the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature has announced that it will waive entry fees for the contest themed "Critters of the Tri-County Region."

Judith Dale: Old Mission Santa Inés celebrates 215 years This month marks the 215th year anniversary of the Old Mission Santa Inés, established in September of 1804. The mission was officially named …

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.