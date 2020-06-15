Permits in the works for Solvang's 2020 4th of July parade

Parade announcer and Solvang Rotary member Allan Jones announces entries to the crowd at the 2019 Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
While this year's
Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Festival has been cancelled due to pandemic concerns, approval for Solvang's Independence Day parade is moving forward, according to Solvang Rotary Club member and longtime Fourth of July parade announcer Allan Jones.
"The club plans on making the parade happen this year as long as full approvals can be obtained," Jones said. "The City leaders are excited and ready for it, along with so many in the community."
To help lighten the financial load, Solvang Rotary Club, which hosts the parade, is seeking sponsors to assist with covering the $3,500 cost that is usually recouped by the post-parade BBQ in Solvang Park, which may or may not be held this year due to safety restrictions.
Flat Fender Friends club president Dennis Beebe said that although the fireworks and other July 4 activities have been cancelled, car club members are ready to make their appearance at the Independence Day parade even if they are limited to one unit of military vehicles.
To inquire about parade sponsorship or for more information, visit
www.solvangrotary.com or email Allan Jones at allan@santaynezvalley.com
070419 Solvang 4th of July 03.jpg
Scarlett Harris, 6, of Solvang sits atop a new Corvette during the annual Solvang Fourth of July parade.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 01.jpg
The 2019 Solvang Fourth of July parade grand marshals -- Rutledge "Putty" Mills, left, and his wife, Carol Mills -- greet visitors to the annual parade.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 02.jpg
Tom Johnson, owner/driver, rolls down Mission Drive during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 04.jpg
Spots the Clown, played by Shriner Bill Anderson of Lompoc, greets kids along the parade route during the annual Solvang Fourth of July parade.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 05.jpg
The Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Ensemble entertains the crowds during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 06.jpg
2019 Danish Maid Gillian Nielsen rides down Mission Drive during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 07.jpg
Buellton mayor Holly Sierra, left, and councilman Dave King wave to the crowd during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 08.jpg
Kids along the parade route scramble for candy during the annual Solvang Fourth of July parade.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 09.jpg
Members of American Legion Post 160 Color Guard lead the the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 10.jpg
Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution ride in the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 11.jpg
Dancers from Garcia Dance Studio perform during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 12.jpg
Tara Hain, of Orcutt leads her family down Second St. on their way to the annual Solvang 4th of July parade. From left, Kaleesi, 1, Kalera, 3, Kai, 5. In the back is Kailee, 8.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 13.jpg
Parade announcer and Solvang Rotary member Allan Jones announces entries to the crowd at the 2019 Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 14.jpg
Dressed as a Star Wars trooper, Chris Eubanks, of Solvang drew a lot of attention during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 15.jpg
A rider in a motorcycle entry waves during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 16.jpg
The Sherieff family ride in Herbie the Love Bug during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 17.jpg
A dancer in the Garcia Dance Studio troupe waves to the crowd during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 18.jpg
Cast members from the PCPA production Million Dollar Quartet perform for parade goers during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade, earning them the 'Most Energetic' award.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 19.jpg
A member of the Capuchin Franciscans Vocation Office waves flags as he walks down Mission Drive during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 20.jpg
A rider from Charros Unidos of the Central Coast rides down Mission Drive during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 21.jpg
A rider from Charros Unidos of the Central Coast smiles as she rides down Mission Drive during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 22.jpg
Members of the Lucky Clover 4-H club ride down Mission Drive during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 23.jpg
The Santa Ynez Valley Model A Club and Santa Maria "A's" drive in the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 24.jpg
A musician in Charros Unidos of the Central Coast waves during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 25.jpg
Riders on the Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company ride down Alisal Rd during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 26.jpg
Daniella Carucci, 2, of Buellton holds her ears as a loud tractor passes by during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 27.jpg
A rider from Charros Unidos of the Central Coast rides down Copenhagen Drive during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 28.jpg
Parade goers line Copenhagen Drive during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 29.jpg
Young members of the Grant family, who came from Oregon, Arizona and Utah for a family reunion, watch the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 30.jpg
A member of the Wildling Museum, dressed as an eagle, walks down Mission Drive during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 31.jpg
An entry from San Lorenzo Seminary walks and rides down Mission Drive during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 32.jpg
Larry Grossini drives a 1946 Case VA tractor down Mission Drive during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 33.jpg
Dr. John Baeke drives a 1924 Brown race car down Mission Drive during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 34.jpg
Lacey Glass, left, her son Fletcher Glass, 4, and Jeff Glass enjoy a meal on the grass at Solvang Park during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 35.jpg
Members of the Solvang Rotary hand out barbecue and the trimmings during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 36.jpg
Customers of the Solvang Rotary barbecue add condiments to their meals during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 37.jpg
Parage goers take a seat at Solvang Park to listen to entertainment during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang 4th of July 38.jpg
Victor Estrada and his daughter Elliana, 2, of Arleta, have barbecue lunch at Solvang Park during the annual Solvang 4th of July parade.
Frank Cowan Contributor
070419 Solvang Fourth of July Parade
Shown are parade entrants SYV Community Action Alliance/Wildling Museum/Los Padres ForestWatch, taking home the 'Most Creative Entry' award.
Photo credit Paul Roark
