Abby is a 3-year-old female, brown tabby and tortoiseshell domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. She is timid and will need a calm and patient household to teach her that she is safe and can trust her human. Although Abby is best as an only pet, given her hesitation with meeting other cats, it is known that she got along with the dogs in her previous home.
Abby's adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Her microchip is compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance.
Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available and call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.