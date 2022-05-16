Bahama is a 12-year-old male, orange domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road.
Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption.
Bahama’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Her microchip is included is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.