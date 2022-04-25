Billy Joel is a 1-year-old male, gray and white pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Billy Joel may sound like the singer, but he is way better looking, shelter staff say.
Billy Joel’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Billy Joel’s microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance.
Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.