CAPA Pet of the Week: Cobalt

Cobalt is a 3-year-old male, blue and white Pit Bull Terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Cobalt was picked up as a stray and was never claimed. He may seem large and intimidating but he is a loving, gentle giant. Cobalt is also housetrained!

http://petharbor.com/pet.asp?uaid=SNBR1.A459037