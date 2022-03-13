Cranberry is a 1-year-old female, black and white pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
Cranberry is a young girl that excels at learning basic obedience and responds to receiving treats. She would love to grow up in a home instead of the shelter.
Cranberry's adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Her microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road.
Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see Cranberry and all of the animals available and call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.