Draco is a male, tricolor Australian cattle dog and Parson Russell terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
Draco arrived at Santa Barbara County Animal Services as a stray and is estimated to be 6 months old. The shelter vet has estimated that Draco will be about 35 pounds when fully grown. He is a driven dog who will need an experienced owner and an adult-only home.
His adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Draco’s microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance.
The Santa Barbara County Animal shelters are closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available and call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
