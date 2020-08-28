You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAPA Pet of the Week: Gwendolyn
0 comments

CAPA Pet of the Week: Gwendolyn

  • Updated
  • 0
090120 CAPA Pet of the Week

Gwendolyn is a 10-year-old female, black, domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Gwendolyn is “large and in charge” and is looking for a home where she can be the queen of the castle. Do you have room on your couch for a TV buddy?

Gwendolyn’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. Her microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available, and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. Questions and needed assistance can be directed to 805-737-7755.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CAPA Pet of the Week: Opal
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: Opal

During the month of August, all adoption fees are waived for the “Clear the Shelters” event in partnership with NBC and Telemundo-owned stations, GreaterGood.org, and Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News