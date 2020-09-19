CAPA Pet of the Week: Lacey

Lacey is an 11-month-old female, gray shorthaired rabbit available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Lacey is a young, outgoing bunny who loves everyone she meets. She enjoys playing in the outdoor playpens and socializing with her bunny friends.
Lacey’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, and health/wellness exam. Lacey’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
The Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to view animals available, and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. For more information, call 805-737-7755.
