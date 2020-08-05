CAPA Pet of the Week: Lele

Lele is a 17-year-old female, tortie point and seal point Siamese available for adoption at Animal Services — Lompoc. This medium-hair domestic cat is a sweet, older girl looking for a family to love. Even though Lele is a mature lady, she is still interested in playing with toys, but she would also like some furniture and a nice warm lap for when she is done recreating. Lele can exhibit some classic Siamese traits such as being talkative and sometimes being demanding.
Lele’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam. Her microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available, and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. Questions and needed assistance can be directed to 805-737-7755.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with the Animal Services — Lompoc, follow Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
